Downtown Naperville’s summer sculptures flying into town June 2

A new set of sculptures is getting ready to spread its wings in downtown Naperville this summer.

“Flying Into Summer”

This year, the downtown Naperville summer sculpture theme is “Flying Into Summer.” Fittingly, 19 dragonfly benches will be placed around the downtown area. Each will have its own unique design.

Naperville summer sculptures an annual tradition

The summer sculpture series is an annual tradition in downtown Naperville that kicked off in 2012. New creations have popped up each year in the central business district, with the lone exception of 2020.

“We have seen dinosaurs, sailboats, dogs, pickup trucks, and so many other fun and creative sculptures over the years,” said Danielle Tufano, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance, in a press release.

Sponsored sculptures

The sculptures are each sponsored, with each business or organization deciding on its own artistic display on the benches. Installation of this year’s set will take place on June 2, as long as the weather cooperates. They’ll remain in town through mid-September.

Map them out and vote for your favorite

The sculptures offer a place for downtown visitors to grab a photo-op, and to go on a search to find each one. The Downtown Naperville Alliance offers a hand in that endeavor by posting a map of each benches’ location on its website.

Visitors are also invited to circle back to the website in July and August to cast a vote for their favorite bench.

