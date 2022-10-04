Downtown Naperville traffic will be impacted by a new lane closure for the Washington Street Bridge, according to a press release from the City of Naperville. The new traffic configuration will begin Thursday, October 6. After a recent inspection the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has recommended a new 8-ton weight limit and lane closures over the Washington Street Bridge.

New Traffic Pattern for Downtown Naperville

Traffic changes will be as follows:

The outside southbound lane and the inside northbound lane will be closed to reduce traffic to one lane in each direction over the bridge.

The inside eastbound lane on Aurora Avenue will be converted into a left-turn-only lane between Webster and Main streets and closed between Main and Washington streets,

The outside southbound lane on Washington Street will be converted into a right-turn-only lane between Jackson and Chicago avenues.

On-street parking on Washington Street will not be impacted.

The lane closures will shift traffic flow away from the impacted area of the bridge and allow the City to prepare for a long-term solution. Closures will remain in place until further notice.

40 Years of Naperville History

The bridge, which crosses the DuPage River between Chicago and Aurora avenues, is more than 40 years old and is in need of replacement due to its deteriorating condition. Preparations to replace the bridge have been ongoing for several years. A 15-ton weight limit was imposed in 2016 to reduce damage from heavy loads. Regular inspections of the bridge have been in place since 2016 and monthly inspections of the bridge have been ongoing since January 2019.

Complete Replacement of the Washington Street Bridge

The City plans to begin a complete replacement of the bridge in spring of 2023. Federal funding from IDOT has been secured for the project through the Federal Bridge Program, which will cover 80 percent of the cost.

More information about the project is available on the City’s website.

NCTV17 Staff Reports.

For Naperville News check out NCTV17.org.