Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá installed as 12th president of North Central College

North Central College celebrated the official installation of Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá as its president on November 6, 2025, filling Wentz Concert Hall. Dr. Abiódún Gòkè-Paríolá is the 12th president in the institution’s 164-year history.

The ceremony, known as an investiture, is an opportunity for campus and community leaders to celebrate the institution’s history and to bestow the presidential symbols of authority. It was attended by Gòkè-Paríolá’s family, along with members of the campus community, college trustees, alumni delegates, and community leaders.

The college’s presidential medallion was presented by Michael R. Naset, chair of the North Central College Board of Trustees, as part of the ceremony to Gòkè-Paríolá. The medallion bears the name of the previous 11 presidents who have worn this medallion at all ceremonies that include academic regalia.

“As I stand here today as a representative of the North Central College community and all who have been a part of my journey, I am honored and deeply humbled to wear the Cardinal red regalia and the presidential medallion,” said Gòkè-Paríolá.

President Gòkè-Paríolá receives greetings from far and wide

A part of the tradition is the warm greetings the new president receives from across the North Central College community and beyond from individuals representing students, faculty, staff, alumni, the broader higher education community, the United Methodist Church, and the City of Naperville.

“In President Gòkè-Paríolá, we as alumni see a leader who not only understands and actively celebrates the legacy of North Central College, but one who also challenges us to think bigger, go further, and be daring in our next chapter,” said Connor McGury, a 2018 graduate and president of the North Central College Alumni Board.

Mayor Scott Wehrli spoke on behalf of the Naperville community

Mayor Scott Wehrli, a 1991 North Central graduate, spoke on behalf of the Naperville community, “I am honored to congratulate my friend, Dr. Gòkè-Paríolá, on his investiture as North Central College’s twelfth president. Just as Naperville is on the verge of the future, today we celebrate North Central entering its next chapter. Naperville and North Central move best when we move together, and I’m confident that our shared story will continue to grow under President Gòkè-Paríolá’s leadership.”

Gòkè-Paríolá served for nine years as North Central’s provost and vice president for academic affairs before he was appointed president. As provost, he was instrumental in expanding new undergraduate majors in engineering, neuroscience, environmental studies, health science, and nutrition. He also helped grow several graduate health science programs, including Occupational Therapy, Physician Assistant Studies, Physical Therapy, Athletic Training, and Nursing.

Gòkè-Paríolán is also credited with helping put the NCForward Strategic Vision Plan into place during his first year on the job. The document helps guide both short -and long-term goals for the school.

At the investiture, he reiterated his focus on supporting both the college and its students.

“I will do everything in my power as president to fulfil the responsibilities before me, every single day, with an unwavering focus on ensuring the success of our students who have honored us with the privilege of traveling along with them at this stage of their life journey – as teachers, co-learners, mentors, coaches and cheerleaders,” said Gòkè-Paríolá.

