Dr. Talley’s last toll on Brookdale bell as IPSD 204 superintendent

The bell at Brookdale Elementary School in Naperville rang out once again on Tuesday to kick off the school year and Indian Prairie School District 204 Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley was there to lend a hand.

An annual tradition

“It’s been a tradition since I’ve been here that I ring the bell with the principal here, Doctor Keeley Schmid,” said Dr. Talley. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the beginning of the school year.”

Brookdale is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

“Our slogan is 40 years of believing in Bobcats and those traditions help us to get excited,” said Schmid. “The beginning of the year brings nerves for everyone, but when we stick to those traditions, it’s something we look forward to.”

“I just wanted to be part of that history,” said Dr. Talley.

Who brought the bell?

According to Principal Schmid, the bell was established in 1998 by the late Chuck Seidel, a former principal at the school. He is also credited with being one of the founders of the Millennium Carillon.

“It was put in there to really symbolize the spirit and energy that encompasses Brookdale and all of its community,” said Schmid. “Our students, actually our safety patrol, ring it each morning. They ring it twice and then twice in dismissal as well, and it is a very large honor to get to ring the bell.”

“It was really exciting because I’ve never done it before,” said Brookdale Fifth Grader Selah Williams.

Talley’s final (bell) toll

As for Talley, it was his last time taking his turn to toll the bell. He announced in April he will not seek an extension of his contract and will step down at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

“It’s bittersweet,” said Dr. Talley. “I’ve always enjoyed coming here to start the school year, but knowing it’s the beginning of my end of the year, it’s a little sad.”

Talley joined District 204 in July 2020, taking the helm from previous Superintendent Karen Sullivan. The board has hired a search firm to help find the district’s next leader.

