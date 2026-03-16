Naperville mom group helping ‘Dress Up 203’ for prom

For many high school students, prom is one of the most memorable nights of the year, but the cost of finding the perfect dress can add stress for some families. That’s why one group of local moms is stepping up, taking seniors from stressed to dressed.

Dress Up 203 stepping up

Dress Up 203 recently hosted its annual pop-up boutique at Naperville Central High School, collecting about 600 dresses, nearly all of them brand new donated from local businesses. Over the weekend, more than 40 girls from both Naperville North and Naperville Central who did not have the financial means to buy their own prom dresses browsed this selection and picked one out for free.

“When we get these dresses, we just can’t believe how beautiful they are and then to see the students’ eyes light up when they come in, it’s just unbelievable,” said Dress Up 203 founder Susan Swanson.

A one-stop shop

Each girl was welcomed by her own personal shopper who helped find several dresses in her size to try on in one of eight private dressing rooms.

There was even an alterations area where volunteer seamstresses helped hem and taper as needed.

This year, thanks to additional donations from the community, Dress Up 203 also offered each girl jewelry to complete the prom-ready outfit, all without the high price tag, and had raffles for hair, makeup, and manicure appointments.

More than just looking good

This is the third year in a row for Dress Up 203. Organizers say for these students, finding the right dress isn’t just about looking good, it’s about feeling seen, celebrated, and ready to dance the night away.

“We believe every student deserves to go to their dance in style,” said volunteer Adri Boudeman. “It’s very emotional to see kids pick beautiful dresses, knowing that they’ll be able to go to prom and feel great about themselves.”

The girls will be wearing their dresses to their proms on Saturday, April 18, for Central, and Saturday, May 2, for North.

Sponsors and participating businesses

Dress Up 203 said they couldn’t have done it without the following businesses who donated dresses or services:

Peaches

The Daniel J. Reid Foundation

Carrie Heck

Melissa kristufek

Joy Hastings

Laurie Yndestad

Barb Zigterman

Sophie Hastings

Connie Mortensen

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