DuPage and Will among top 20 of “America’s Best Counties” in economic development projects

DuPage and Will counties have both made the top 20 in a recent ranking of “America’s Best Counties” in economic development projects, done by Site Selection magazine.

DuPage County landed at No. 9 on the list, with Will County at No. 16, tied with Ohio’s Hamilton County.

Rankings based on number of economic development projects

The rankings were made based on the total number of economic development projects in each county made from January 2022 to March 2023. According to the listing, DuPage had 91 projects during that time, and Will had 48.

The two were not the only Illinois counties to rank within the top 20. Coming in at No. 2 was Cook County with 231 projects (tying with Harris County, Texas), and at No. 14 was Kane County with 52 projects (tying with Cuyahoga County in Ohio).

All four counties in Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership (GCEP)

All four Illinois counties to make the top twenty are members of the Greater Chicago Economic Partnership (GCEP). That group is a collaboration of seven counties in northeastern Illinois, with Kendall, Lake, and McHenry, the other three. The seven are united to help economic growth in the region.

Having four of the counties in the GCEP be noted by Site Selection’s survey was a source of pride for county officials and leadership.

“Being recognized by Site Selection magazine as one of the best counties in the country validates that the Chicagoland region remains economically strong and competitive,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant in a press release. “Our region has much to offer, including a blend of urban and rural sites, diverse talent, affordability, high quality of life, and connectivity. We take great pride in being recognized and will continue leveraging our strengths, in collaboration with the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, to drive economic growth and prosperity for our community and the region.”

“These four counties (all GCEP members) are proof that a rising tide floats all boats—a philosophy I’ve always believed in,” said Greg Bedalov, President & CEO of Choose DuPage in a press release. “When we create good conditions for businesses across the region, it’s good for everyone at every level. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done and the collaborative environment we’ve built across the region. And we’re just getting started!”

First year for America’s Best Counties ranking

The top county on the list was Dallas County, Texas, with 252 projects.

This is the first year the magazine has published the ranking. It was based on Conway Projects Database’s proprietary corporate facility investment data. Site Selection is geared toward publishing information to help in expansion planning.

Site Selection also recently named the Chicagoland region the “Top Metro” in the U.S. for site selection and relocation. This is the 10th consecutive year the region has received that honor.

