DuPage Care Center spreads the love with its annual balloon fundraiser

Love was in the air Wednesday at the DuPage Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Rd., as the delivery of heart-shaped balloons brought joy to residents like Dee Ross.

“It’s really fun, people here are so nice,” said Ross. “My favorite part of Valentine’s Day is having the love from family and everybody around you.”

Balloons to bring the Valentine’s spirit

Over 650 balloons were inflated for the more than 350 residents to celebrate the holiday. Family, friends, and community members were welcome to brighten a resident’s Valentine’s Day this year for just $5 a balloon.

The yearly tradition is always special for the center’s supervisor for recreation therapy Linda Gray, who has helped organize balloon delivery for the past three decades.

“The residents love getting the balloons and it makes them feel special, to know that somebody cares,” said Gray.

Funds from balloon sales benefit the Resident Recreation Fund, which creates programs for center residents.

Along with handing out balloons, nurse Eric Alan Hill made sure he brought the Valentine’s Day spirit – from head to toe.

“I like dressing up for the residents (on) all the holidays,” said Hill. “I increase my outfits each year, add a little light on there to try to put a smile on the residents’ and staff’s faces.”

DuPage County Board member Liz Chaplin says she makes sure to drop by every Valentine’s Day with her colleagues to help spread the love.

“It’s just such a great event,” said Chaplin. “It really lifts the spirits of the people here, and it’s fun for us too, because we really enjoy giving back.”

