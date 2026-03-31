DuPage Children’s Museum brings beach fun indoors

With Spring Break in full swing for Naperville area schools, the DuPage Children’s Museum has been transformed into a vibrant indoor beach getaway — no sunscreen or plane ticket required.

‘Beach-y activities’ and an artist in residence

The “Spring Break, Beach Break” experience features several interactive areas, including a soap bubble station and a designated splash zone, that bring the fun of the oceanside indoors, museum officials say.

“No matter what the weather looks like outside, it’s going to look like a fun beach inside DCM. We have all kinds of different ways to play with sea-inspired sensory building and art. We have lots of fun bubbles and water activities going on. said Cassie Coffey, director of playful experiences at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

Known for her free-flowing doodles, on-site artist Jennifer Starchvill is also helping kids explore different arts and crafts.

Making Spring Break fun for all

The activities are designed to bring the joy of a spring break escape while staying local.

“Not every family has the opportunity to spend a lot of money on vacation or go somewhere exciting over spring break, and so we wanted to make sure that we brought in that access and brought some fun beach vibes to the museum, right where you could still dig in the sand, you could still explore the water, see fun sea creatures, but all within the comforts and close to home,” she said.

And kids all around the museum were soaking up the experience.

“It’s so fun. I like the craft room. I like the water place. I like where you can draw with the pen,” said eight-year-old Vanni Patel, referring to the museum’s “Write With Light” room.

“Spring Break, Beach Break” activities will be available at the museum until April 6.