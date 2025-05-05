DuPage County agency launches automated tornado siren system

DuPage Public Safety Communications officially launched the Fulton automated tornado siren system on Thursday, May 1, according to a news release.

DU-COMM upgrades to new tornado siren system

The upgrade means its sirens will automatically be activated when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning.

The new system lessens the number of manual steps needed to sound the outdoor alerts, so they can be triggered directly from the NWS.

“The transition to automation enhances DU-COMM’s mission of providing efficient and timely emergency communications,” said Executive Director Jessica Robb in the release. “By leveraging the Fulton system, we are strengthening our severe weather response and giving our communities the fastest possible warning when every second counts.”

System switch comes during Illinois’ busiest month for tornadoes

The switch to the system comes at a particularly opportune time, as May is the month when Illinois typically sees the most tornado activity, according to data from the Illinois State Climatologist Office.

Besides the automatic activation which will help with the speed and accuracy of alerts, the system also boasts geographic targeting of sirens to affected areas. Officials say it should improve reliability and response time for communities served by DU-COMM.

Outdoor sirens meant for those outside during inclement weather

The National Weather Service notes that outdoor sirens are meant to alert those who are outside during inclement weather. Those inside should monitor alerts through a NOAA weather radio or weather-alert apps, with multiple methods encouraged.

