DuPage County and Naperville nursing homes ranked among the best in Illinois

The DuPage Care Center (DPCC), located at 400 N County Farm Rd, Wheaton, and St. Patrick’s Residence, at 1400 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, have both been ranked among the top 10 Illinois nursing homes.

The third annual rankings come from Newsweek Magazine and Statista, a global data research firm. The rankings are created from five data sources: performance data, peer recommendations, management of COVID-19, accreditations, and resident satisfaction.

DPCC No. 3, St. Patrick’s at No. 6

DPCC is ranked No.3 in Illinois, trailing only Burgess Square Health and Rehab Centre in Westmont and Oak Brook Care in Oak Brook, who rank No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

St. Patrick’s Residence is ranked at No. 6, with Ascension Living – Casa Scalabrini Village in Northlake and Ascension Resurrection Life Center in Chicago coming in at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Just over 12,000 nursing homes across the country were analyzed, with 750 of them being awarded a rank in their respective state.

DPCC proud to be seen as industry leader

In Illinois, the DPCC is the only nursing home inside the top 10 that has both resident and family council available for residents.

“We are gratified to see Newsweek acknowledge what we have known for a long time,” said Greg Schwarze, Chairman of the DuPage County Human Services Committee in a news release. “Our DuPage County Care Center is an industry leader, providing comprehensive, compassionate care to our residents.”

“Every day, we hear from Care Center residents and family members who believe the personalized care, social, recreational, and therapeutic services they receive at DPCC are second to none, including private facilities,” Schwarze added. “We often call the Care Center our hidden jewel. But we are thrilled that our jewel is now being celebrated by a national publication.”

More information about the rankings can be found on the Newsweek website.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!