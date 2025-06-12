DuPage County Animal Services sees first expansion in 48-year history

The dogs and cats of DuPage County Animal Services have a larger, more comfortable space while they wait for their “fur-ever” home, thanks to the group’s first building expansion in its nearly 50-year history.

“We had a very old building in 1967, a very small space. And with the amount of animals that come through our shelter every year, well over 2,000, we needed to expand,” said DuPage County Board Member and Animal Services Committee Chair Brian Krajewski.

Expansion and renovations at DuPage County Animal Services

Expansion efforts began seven years ago, with a total cost of $13.5 million.

Krajewski said the funding came entirely from animal foundations and private donations.

“The public has been tremendous,” says Krajewski.

The expansion added more than 11,000 feet of enclosed areas, with new outdoor amenities as well.

For cats, renovations include an improved cat room with natural light and expanded cat condos, along with a new free-roam cat gym to help with exercise and socialization.

Dogs now have refurbished kennels and more of them, along with expanded outdoor dog runs to help reduce stress on the animals.

The facility also includes a community multipurpose room with patio for events and a real-life room that replicates a family room, with chairs and couches.

“We’ve seen animals that are very different when they’re in a home environment than when they are in a cage,” says Krajewski.

The animals in the shelter

Half the animals in the facility are strays picked up by animal services. The other half are owner surrenders.

“We do work with the community people to understand why they’re trying to release their animal. And sometimes there are issues that we can resolve because it’s better to keep the animal with the person,” says Krajewski.

The shelter isn’t just for cats and dogs. There’s a sampling of small mammals like rabbits and guinea pigs, along with birds who are also looking for a new home.

Grand opening on Saturday

“I think everybody should come out here and take a look at this place,” says Krajewski.

And the public can do just that this Saturday, June 14, when the county is hosting a grand opening with a ribbon cutting, facility tours, and of course, animals available for adoption.