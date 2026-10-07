DuPage County announces first West Nile virus death in 2026

The DuPage County Health Department on Tuesday announced the first death in the county from West Nile virus for 2026.

Health officials did not reveal specific details about the individual, just noting it was an adult resident. This death comes after the health department reported six cases so far this year.

DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Adam Forker expressed his condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to share news of the first West Nile virus-related death in DuPage County this year,” said Forker in the news release.

Preventing West Nile Virus infections

West Nile is typically transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the best way to decrease the chances of getting West Nile is to avoid being bitten.

They promote the ‘3 Rs’ method of dealing with mosquitoes:

Reducing their numbers by getting rid of containers of water where they can breed, keeping doors and windows closed, and avoiding going outside during dusk and dawn when they are most active

Repelling mosquitoes with insect repellent

Reporting bodies of water that sit for longer than a week to the local health department

The DCHD says most people infected with West Nile won’t have any symptoms, but one in five may get fevers, headaches, body aches, rashes, vomiting, diarrhea, and joint pain.

The virus is also significantly more dangerous for people over 60 or people with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Rarely, some may develop serious illness affecting the central nervous system.

Combating West Nile in DuPage County

Officials with the DCHD say they monitor West Nile in mosquito populations every year from May through October by trapping mosquitoes and testing them.

They report a 13% positivity rate for West Nile in captured mosquitoes for the week of September 21-27, which is why Focker says it’s important to stay vigilant.

“Please remember to take simple steps to stop mosquito bites so you, your family, and your neighbors can stay safe,” said Forker.

Individuals can check the DCHD’s website for the Personal Protection Index, which indicates the level of West Nile activity in the county. Currently, it stands at 3 — the highest level — due to multiple confirmed human cases in the county.

In 2025, the DuPage County Health Department reported 14 cases and one death for the whole year.

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