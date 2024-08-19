DuPage County awards $1.03 million in grants to 16 social service nonprofits    

The DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP) is awarding $1.03 million in new Immediate Intervention grants, following action taken at a Tuesday, Aug. 13, County Board meeting.

16 grants awarded in three different categories

A total of 16 grants were awarded to various nonprofit groups in three separate categories: food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health and substance use disorder.

The partnership between the county and the DuPage Foundation, through the DCTP, was forged in 2022 as uses for federal COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were reviewed. A total pool of $10.6 million was established for the Immediate Intervention grants, and, to date, $6.2 million has been allocated.

DuPage Foundation President and CEO Mike Sitrick was on hand at the County Board meeting to discuss the importance of the partnership in recent years as needs have continued, post-pandemic. He described the partnership as “a coordinated impact in action.”

“The county and DuPage Foundation share a common interest in leading efforts to address our community’s greatest challenges and opportunities,” Sitrick said. “Today, the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors continue to grow. More than one in four households struggle to meet basic needs.”

Full list of grant awardees

The 16 awardees in the latest funding round are as follows:

Food Insecurity Grants: $197,000

DuPage Senior Citizens Council: $70,000

Hope’s Front Door: $20,000

Milton Township Food Pantry: $22,000

People’s Resource Center: $85,000

Housing Instability Grants: $473,144

Catholic Charities: $113,700

DuPagePads: $75,000

ICNA Relief: $20,000

Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans: $100,000

WeGo Together for Kids: $34,444

World Relief Chicagoland: $130,000

Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Grants: $362,633

Alive Center: $19,700

DuPage Health Coalition: $50,000

Easter Seals DuPage & Fox Valley: $50,000

Mercy Housing Lakefront: $51,933

NAMI DuPage: $126,000

Samara Care: $65,000

Addressing most pressing needs in the county

In a news release following the grant awards, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said the collaborative system in place with the DuPage Foundation helps address the most pressing needs in communities throughout the area.

“Each year, the selection process allows us to effectively assess what the most pressing issues are in our county and direct our grant dollars directly to address those services or funding gaps,” Conroy said. “Collaborating with DuPage Foundation streamlines the process and ensures that we can make an important difference in these critical areas.”

Jenny Fabian, CEO of Wheaton-based People’s Resource Center, spoke on behalf of all of the recent grant recipients at the County Board meeting after all awardees were announced.

Speaking to her own organization, which serves people across DuPage County with emergency food and empowerment programs, Fabian noted needs were — and have remained — high since the pandemic’s onset more than four years ago.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and emerging from it, our neighbors across DuPage have needed immediate responsive help and ongoing support as they seek to strengthen their lives,” Fabian said. “We are so grateful for the ways DuPage County and the immediate intervention partnership have stepped up to strengthen our collective capacity to respond.”

Fabian said partnerships such as the one in place between the county and DuPage Foundation have been a lifeline as efforts to address critical needs continue.

“We are taking care of our neighbors here in DuPage, and we’re collaborating even more closely with one another,” Fabian said.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County

