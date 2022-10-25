DuPage County Board Empowers Its Lobbyists To Support Additional Gun Control Measures

The DuPage County Board made a move on Tuesday to empower its lobbyists to stand in support of additional gun control measures.

Vote to Amend Legislative Agendas For More Gun Control

Specifically, it voted to amend its 2022 state and federal legislative agendas, adding wording to both to support legislation that bans the sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Other amendments to both agendas include pushing for legislation that mandates the safe storage of firearms, reforming the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card process, adding a training requirement with the possession or the sale of a firearm, and increasing the penalties for certain gun-related offenses. Those would include armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ghost guns, and the unlawful sale of a ghost gun.

“The DuPage County Board is not a law-making body, but we can still be a force for good,” said Legislative Committee Chairwoman Dawn DeSart. “This resolution allows our lobbyists to work with our legislators to enact common-sense gun control measures that will keep our neighborhoods and schools safe and end the senseless violence these weapons cause.”

Highland Park Mayor Addresses Finance Committee

Prior to the DuPage County Board meeting, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering spoke with the DuPage County Finance Committee about the mass shooting that took place in her town on the Fourth of July. Seven people were killed that day and more than four-dozen injured when a gunman opened fire on a parade crowd.

Rotering implored the group to work together to help fight what she called a gun violence epidemic.

“And if there’s even one step that we can take to save another life and keep another town from enduring this kind of pain we absolutely have an obligation to try,” Rotering said.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

