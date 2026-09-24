DuPage County chair pitching $710 million in spending for 2027

DuPage County is beginning its budget season with the outline of a balanced spending plan that keeps the property tax rate flat, County Board Chair Deborah Conroy said during an address on Tuesday.

Conroy pitched a $710.7 million spending plan for the county’s 2027 fiscal year, which begins Dec. 1 of this year and ends Nov. 30, 2027. She said the budget walks the line between meeting the county’s social needs, while also keeping costs in check.

“Let’s break down this spending plan, which is fiscally responsible, providing outstanding service to residents — without breaking the bank,” Conroy said. “I look forward to discussing my budget plan in the months ahead.”

Food insecurity

2027 is on track to be the second year of a two-year plan to address food insecurity in DuPage, with $3.1 million proposed to be allocated, in part to support the 83 food pantries across the county.

About $1 million of the funds would go to the Northern Illinois Food Bank for food deliveries to DuPage pantries, while $146,000 would be granted to The Conservation Foundation of Naperville to support “farm-to-pantry” deliveries and a greenhouse expansion, Conroy said.

“We cannot replace the larger, federal farm-to-pantry programs that are now gone,” she said. “But local growth in farm-to-pantry programs reinforces our commitment to provide local families in need fresh, healthy food.”

$2 million would be allotted to a challenge grant program to help emergency food providers.

Housing and community development

Next year’s county budget calls for the hiring of a new housing development director and two new programs to assist homeowners and renters.

Conroy said she proposes using $5 million from the county’s Housing Innovation Fund to create a first-time homebuyer program, in which applicants could qualify for up to $15,000 from the county and up to $15,000 from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to help with purchasing a home.

The other program, which could also be allocated $5 million, would help renters at risk of losing stable housing with up to $15,000 for direct payments to landlords.

Employment and workforce training

To fill a gap in the county’s workforce training system that leaves lower-income people still struggling after they land a job, Conroy said she proposes a two-year pilot program to be operated by workNet DuPage.

The program, with $150,000 from the county each year, would provide limited subsidies to day care providers for watching children of workNet participants while they obtain training, complete testing or start new jobs. She said it’s intended to provide a “bridge” for families who need assistance for a few weeks or months before attaining income stability.

“I believe this program will provide an important lifeline and may bring some lower-income people back to the workforce,” Conroy said.

Support for veterans

The proposed 2027 budget funds a new public aid coordinator to join the Veterans Affairs Department, helping manage health care, housing and transportation needs among those who have served in the military.

Conroy said the budget also proposes a $45,000 increase in paratransit services for veterans to ensure they can attend necessary medical appointments.

Stormwater management grant

After some tornadoes and damaging rains this summer, Conroy said it’s important for towns across DuPage to build more stormwater management capacity. She said a proposed $4 million matching grant for municipalities would “double our investment” in stormwater management and “increase the resilience of our communities.”

Employee salaries and benefits

Conroy’s budget proposes a 3.75% cost-of-living adjustment for county employees and also aims not to pass along a projected $5.7 million in increased costs for employee health insurance. Her proposal seeks “no increase in the employee share of the health care premiums” and aims to allow employees to “catch their breath” financially, amid higher costs for necessities like gas and groceries.

Next steps

The county plans to proceed toward approval of its 2027 spending plan in the coming months, with a final vote scheduled for the board’s Nov. 24 meeting. The next step involves approval of the 2026 property tax levy, which is slated for a vote at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 13.

The tax levy is projected at $71.9 million. If approved, the levy would mean the owner of a home valued at $350,000 would owe about $131 in property taxes to the county.

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