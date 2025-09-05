DuPage County energy assistance program begins in October

DuPage County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will be available to support income-qualified households starting Oct. 1, according to a news release.

The program provides one-time benefits to income-eligible homeowners and renters to assist with their natural gas, propane/electric bills, and inoperable heating systems.

Applications accepted beginning Oct. 1

Adults 60 years and older, individuals with disabilities, families with children five years and younger, and those in homes disconnected from their utilities, with a disconnection notice, or who have less than 25% remaining in their propane tank, can begin applying Oct. 1.

Residents in the priority group who use propane are encouraged to apply as soon as the program opens, as propane prices tend to rise in the winter months, according to the news release.

All other income-eligible households can start applying on Nov. 1.

This year, eligibility has expanded, with households now required to be at or below 60% of the state median income to qualify. Guidelines for LIHEAP are based on State Median Income, Federal Poverty Guidelines, and the number of people living in the home.

Eligible LIHEAP customers of ComEd will begin receiving a monthly discount on their electric bill through the new Low Income Discount Rates, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Applying for LIHEAP

Required documentation for the application includes:

Proof of gross income from everyone in the household, covering the 30 days before the application date.

Proof of Social Security numbers or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number for all household members. Required for new LIHEAP applicants or new household members of returning customers Those without a SSN or ITIN can still apply

Copy of the current heat and electric bills issued within the past 30 days

If renting, a copy of the rental agreement that shows that utilities are included, the monthly rental amount, and the landlord’s contact information, for a potential direct cash benefit.

Additional documents may be required depending on the household situation.

Application deadline

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 15, 2026, or until funds are no longer available.

Those who receive a one-time benefit can return during the program year if they become disconnected or get a disconnection notice. Homeowners who have a broken heating system may also be eligible for free repairs.

Applications will be accepted at DuPage County Community Services, located on the third floor of 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Several township offices and nonprofits will also accept applications, including the Naperville Township, Lisle Township, and Loaves & Fishes Community Services in Naperville.

Appointments can be made on the DuPage County website. Outreach locations can also be reached to check their availability.

