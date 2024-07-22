DuPage County Forest Preserve District placing referendum on November ballot 

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will ask voters in the upcoming fall election to increase its tax levy, following a recent vote from commissioners. If approved in November, the infusion of additional funds could open the door to acquiring hundreds of additional acres of land.

Commissioners on Tuesday, July 16, voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that set the stage for the referendum question on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

Reasons behind the referendum

District officials have outlined several reasons behind the referendum — the first in nearly two decades — including a flat $51.3 million levy in each of the past four years and a current funding structure that would make the acquisition of additional land difficult.

According to numbers crunched by the district, the referendum, if successful, would generate about $17.07 million in additional revenue.

The tax impact on a typical single-family home within DuPage County valued at $308,500 would result in an increase of about $36 annually.

Daniel Hebreard, the forest preserve’s president, said a tax increase could help the district realize the multi-pronged initiatives outlined in a master plan that was adopted five years ago.

“The majority of the plan has already been initiated, in progress, or is already completed,” Hebreard said as he gave his president’s report at the commission meeting. “I’m excited about the opportunity to see it through to full completion.”

One key component within the master plan is the acquisition of additional land, which district officials said would further the governing entity’s mission of preserving, protecting and restoring natural resources across DuPage County.

The district reportedly has identified more than 250 acres of space within DuPage County that could be acquired to preserve open space and recreational opportunities. The specific site or sites have yet to be publicly announced.

“I’m humbly asking the residents of DuPage County to be educated about the ballot initiative being voted on today by your elected officials as we look to November,” Hebreard said.

Positive comments during public comment

During public comment, commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting received favorable comments about the levy increase.

“We are so fortunate to have the amazing forest preserve district here,” said Connie Schmidt, chair of the River Prairie Group of the Illinois Sierra Club. “Unfortunately, we residents might sometimes take it for granted. The mission of the forest preserve has a clear impact on our quality of life that we enjoy here in DuPage County. I am thrilled to support this referendum because of the important efforts that it will support.”

Brook McDonald, president and CEO of the Naperville-based Conservation Foundation, gave similar feedback as he addressed the commission. Recent forest preserve tax increase questions on ballots elsewhere in northeastern Illinois have been successful, he indicated.

“We feel really good about what you’re putting on the ballot, and voters have a good chance of supporting this,” McDonald said.

DuPage forest preserve commissioners voice support

Prior to the vote, commissioner Linda Painter said she believed it was prudent to let voters have a say about the tax increase proposal.

“I’ve been a big advocate of putting it on the ballot for the voters to decide,” Painter said.

Commissioner Al Murphy had similar comments. “It’s up to the voters to decide their fate,” he said. “It’s my personal opinion that the forest preserve is doing great things for the people of DuPage County, and I think it’s a great asset that we have. I look forward to hearing what the voters think.”

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!