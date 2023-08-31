DuPage County holds third annual Veterans Resource Fair

Veterans and their families gathered at the DuPage County Administration Building in Wheaton on Tuesday for the third annual Veterans Resource Fair. The event provided valuable information for those who’ve served in the armed forces, with more than 50 different agencies in attendance.

DuPage County Veterans fair information

“There are so many resources out there that the veterans are not aware of, and this is a really convenient one-stop shop, if you will. So this is really a very specifically designed for veterans who can’t get care that maybe they didn’t know about in the first place,” said DuPage County Recorder Kathleen V. Carrier.

The event was brought by the DuPage County Recorder and Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County. The commission provides emergency financial assistance to veterans and their families and the organization helps veterans file claims for Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

Veterans resource insurance and benefits

Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office were also available to assist with veteran designation on driver’s licenses and state IDs. Attendees also could sign up for the Recorder’s Honor Rewards program. This program allows veterans discounts and benefits at local retailers, restaurants and other businesses.

“It’s a very joyful event. It’s people coming together and it does truly take a community to take care of our veterans who they defended us, took care of us, and now we need to give back,” said Carrier.

The event provides an opportunity to give back to those who gave selflessly to their country.

“My dad was a World War II veteran and the pride he had in knowing that he served and the humor that he was so humble about it and I that’s what you see here. People who served, you thank them like you don’t need to thank me, it was my honor,” said Carrier.

More information about the Veterans Resource Fair can be found on their website.

