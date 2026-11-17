The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office has launched a sextortion awareness campaign in an effort to fight schemes targeting young people online, the office said in a press release.

What is sextortion?

The state’s attorney’s office defines sextortion as “criminal extortion forcing a minor to create explicit media under threat of exposure,” with the primary goal being financial gain.

Data released by the FBI shows the main targets of sextortion cases are boys ages 14-17, though individuals of any age can be victims.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the campaign aims to educate community members to help better protect teens from this growing safety issue.

“Financial sextortion is a predatory crime that thrives in secrecy and fear,” Berlin said. “Working in tandem with our law enforcement agencies, school leaders and parents throughout DuPage County, we are delivering a clear message to our youth: you are not alone, you are not in trouble and help is available immediately.”

The DuPage Regional Office of Education, school districts and both the Aurora and Carol Stream police departments are joining the effort.

Educational video series

The state’s attorney’s office has published two videos to the county’s YouTube as part of the new campaign, each about three minutes long.

Identifying a sextortion scheme

The first features tips on how to identify a sextortion scheme. Christopher Scarpulla, a detective with the Carol Stream Police Department, said perpetrators typically target youth via social media or in online chat rooms, often on gaming platforms.

Officials added that these individuals will mirror the behavior or interests of their targets, pretending to be of similar age in order to form connections and build trust.

If a child’s behavior or day-to-day activities change drastically, or they become withdrawn or depressed, officials recommend that a parent or trusted adult have a conversation with them to understand what might be going on. They also suggest monitoring children’s social media usage.

Reporting sextortion online

The second video includes guidelines for what to do if a child has become a victim of a sextortion scheme.

Officials said stopping communication between the victim and perpetrator is key. They also encourage reporting possible schemes to law enforcement immediately, as well as to the social media or gaming platform it may be happening on.

Both videos have been shared with police departments and school districts across the county.

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