DuPage County offering energy assistance to income-eligible households

DuPage County residents may be able to get some extra help with their energy bills.

The DuPage County Community Services Department says income-eligible households can make use of funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The money can be put toward helping to cover natural gas, propane, electric bills, and furnace assistance for inoperable heating systems.

What are the income eligibility requirements?

To be eligible for the benefits, a household must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The 30-day income guidelines under that stipulation are as follows:

For a single person – $2,430

Two-person household – $3,287

Three-person household – $4,143

Four-person household : $5,000

Households with five or more can consult the DuPage County LIHEAP page or Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity websites for further guidance on income requirements.

When can those eligible apply for the assistance?

Applications are required for consideration. Seniors, the disabled, and families with children under the age of six may start applying on October 2. Those in households that are disconnected from utilities, pending disconnection as per a notice, or who currently contain less than 25% in their propane tank may submit applications starting on November 1. Any other households that are income-eligible can put in their requests starting December 1.

Applications will be accepted through August 15, 2024, and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Where to submit applications for energy assistance?

Those applying need to include:

Proof of gross income for all in the household for the prior 30-day period

Proof of Social Security Number or individual Taxpayer ID Number

Copy of current heat and electric bills (from the prior 30 days)

Rental agreement information

The application with supporting documents can then be turned in at one of the following locations:

DuPage County Community Services, 421 N. County Farm Rd., Wheaton (third floor)

Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville

Area township offices

Those with further questions can reach out to Community Services at (630) 407-6500, or 1-800-942-9412.

