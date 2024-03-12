DuPage County offers 2024 Scholarship Program

DuPage County is accepting applications for its college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals.

What is the DuPage County Scholarship Program?

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship will help students for a semester or quarter with tuition, books, supplies and other school-related expenses. It was created in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Scholarship awards range from $500 to $2,500. Those in high-tech fields or emerging fields are given special consideration.

Some past winners include:

A Lombard resident at the College of DuPage continuing computer information technology studies

A Naperville mother and an Addison mom both returning to Chamberlain University to study nursing

A West Chicago high school alum attending Loyola University and majoring in social work

More information on the scholarship program

Applications must include proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 30 days, and information about those living in the house.

The income for the house must be at 200 percent or less of the federal poverty level for consideration.

The application also requires a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit, and proof of enrollment in an accredited Illinois Institution.

