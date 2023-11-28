DuPage County property tax rate remains flat under newly approved FY 2024 budget

The DuPage County Board approved its fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

Property tax rate stays flat under balanced budget

The budget of $625 million is balanced, and with a $70.5 million property tax levy, will keep the property tax rate flat.

“This is a fiscally responsible spending plan that makes critical infrastructure investments which will take the pressure off upcoming budgets,” said County Board Chair Deborah Conroy in a news release. “In the coming year, we will provide vital assistance to our residents who need it most, while adding to our reserves and prepaying on County financial obligations. Our careful planning will allow the County to provide an outstanding level of service to our community while building a strong financial foundation for the future.”

Transportation, infrastructure improvements, and food pantry assistance on the docket

$242.5 million of the budget is set aside or the County’s chief operating fund – the General Fund.

Some of the key expenditures slated for the FY2024 budget include:

$3 million for an update and renovation of the county campus infrastructure

$2.5 million for affordable housing projects

$2 million for transportation infrastructure

$800,000 for stormwater management

$500,000 for improvements to Willowbrook Corners, such as the addition of sidewalks and better street lighting

$2.6 million for food pantries and to help with food insecurity

More than $1 million to help small nonprofits

$18.9 million surplus when closing out FY 2023

The county is projected to close out its FY 2023 with a $18.9 surplus. Those funds, along with investment income from the County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be utilized for multiple projects. Those include an overhaul of the 50-year-old HVAC system in the JTK Administration Building and a new camera system for the jail.

$1 million will also be added to general fund reserves.

“These investments will pre-pay obligations that would stress our General Fund within the next few years,” Conroy said in the news release. “Making these investments now will solidify our strong financial footing and allow us to weather any future financial storms without impacting our operations or service levels.”

Some of the money will also be used to create a dedicated fund to lower employee accrued benefit liabilities.

DuPage County’s FY 2024 begins Dec. 1.

Image courtesy: DuPage County

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!