DuPage County releases road work priorities, including one in Naperville

One road improvement project in Naperville makes the list for the DuPage County Division of Transportation’s 2027-2031 Transportation Improvement Plan.

A project to complete intersection improvements and roadway upgrades along Naperville Road between I-88 and Ridgeland Avenue on Naperville’s north side is one of eight “major capital projects” prioritized for the next five years, the county said in a news release.

The work is a continuation of one of the county’s major construction projects of 2026, as construction is already underway. The project is expected to continue causing intermittent lane closures until its anticipated completion in fall 2027, according to the county’s annual highway program.

Plan: $322 million in construction projects

The overall DuPage County Transportation Improvement Program for the next five years proposes more than $322 million of work, funded by both county and federal dollars, to maintain infrastructure, improve safety and relieve congestion, the county said in a news release.

About half of the funding will be devoted to roadway maintenance and safety improvements, while other resources will be allocated to new sidewalks, multiuse paths and trails across the county. About $20 million also will fund drainage improvements to decrease flooding concerns along roads maintained by DuPage.

“Our goal for the transportation program is to maintain or improve the safety and accessibility of our roads in a comprehensive and cost-effective manner,” said Mary FitzGerald Ozog, chairwoman of the county’s Transportation Committee. “These initiatives will reduce congestion, ensure our capital facilities are well-maintained and improve overall mobility for residents, workers and visitors in DuPage County.”

Where DuPage County plans road work for 2027-2031

Along with the Naperville Road project, other improvements on the county’s five-year list include:

Intersection improvements at Finley Road/Belmont Road and Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove

Intersection improvements on Lemont Road from 83rd to 87th streets in Darien

Reconstructing York Road from Devon Avenue to north of Irving Park Road in Bensenville

Widening Fabyan Parkway west of Roosevelt Road in West Chicago

Reconstructing the Bloomingdale Road bridge over the CN Railroad

Intersection improvements at Roosevelt Road and Naperville Road in Wheaton

Reconstructing St. Charles Road from Gary Avenue to Bloomingdale Road in Glen Ellyn

Engineering for East Branch DuPage River Trail improvements from St. Charles Road to Butterfield Road

31st Street multiuse path

Stearns Road multiuse path

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