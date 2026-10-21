DuPage County reports first case of measles in county for 2026

The DuPage County Health Department has confirmed the first measles case in the county of 2026, according to a news release.

County officials said the case is a “rare breakthrough infection,” detected in a resident who was vaccinated and recently traveled internationally.

Site of possible exposure

The health department is now working to notify anyone who may have come into contact with the infected individual.

Health officials noted that anyone who was in Terminal 5 of O’Hare International Airport on Oct. 15 between 4:20 p.m. and 7 p.m. should report their exposure to their county health department.

DuPage residents who were exposed are asked to call (630) 682-7400.

Those concerned they may have been exposed are also encouraged to check their vaccination records to ensure they have received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

If these records cannot be found, they may reach out to check doctor or school records, or try the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Vax Verify portal.

What to look for and how to protect yourself and your family

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms can take seven to 21 days to appear.

Those who have symptoms should remain isolated and phone their doctor for guidance before going in for treatment, to limit others’ exposure.

Experts recommend measles, mumps and rubella vaccine

Health experts continue to recommend vaccination against measles, as it can help lower the risk of infection and transmission to others and result in milder symptoms should a breakthrough infection occur.

“Our community’s safety is our priority,” Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said. “Vaccination continues to provide strong protection, even in a rare breakthrough case.”

Breakthrough infections typically happen when someone spends a lot of time around another person who has measles.

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