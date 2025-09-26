DuPage County reports first human death of year from West Nile

The DuPage County Health Department has announced that a county resident in their 80s is the first human death related to West Nile virus in the county this year.

The person became ill in August, according to a news release from the DCHD.

To date this year, there have been 11 human cases of WNV recorded in DuPage County.

Public urged to take precautions against mosquito bites

Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department expressed his sadness at the death, urging others to take caution.

“Please protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites by taking necessary precautions,” Forker said.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans when they are bitten by infected mosquitoes, which pick up the virus from infected birds.

Most people who are infected will not have any symptoms. About one in five will develop flu-like symptoms, such as body aches, a fever with headache, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

According to the CDC, less than 1% of those infected develop a serious neurological illness, that may result in death. Those over 60, or those with certain pre-existing medical conditions may be more susceptible.

Best defense are the three “Rs”

Preventing mosquito bites is the best defense. The DCHD advises using the three “Rs” of defense:

Reduce the number of mosquitoes on your property by removing any outside containers with standing water

mosquitoes by using insect repellent – EPA-registered types can be found here

mosquitoes by using insect repellent – EPA-registered types can be found here Report any stagnant water sites you come across, or any other WNV concerns, to the DCHD

Mosquitoes tend to be most active between dusk and dawn, so limiting time outside during that timeframe is also helpful.

Check DCHD site for Personal Protection Index

The DCHD also keeps a Personal Protection Index on its website letting the public know what the current level of risk is, ranging from zero meaning none, to three, meaning multiple confirmed human cases. Currently the PPI is at three. The number is updated weekly on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

