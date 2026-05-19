DuPage County reports first West Nile positive mosquitoes of 2026 

DuPage County health officials say they have detected the first batches of mosquitoes in the county this year that have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The infected batches were found on May 12 in Roselle, Glendale Heights, and Wheaton.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is an illness that’s transmitted from infected mosquitoes to humans. Mosquitoes typically pick up the virus by biting an infected bird.

Most people who are infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mild instances of the infection in humans can result in a slight fever or headache, and flu-like symptoms. Severe cases can display with a high fever, disorientation, head or body aches, convulsions or tremors, and in extreme cases, paralysis or death.

Health officials say symptoms typically show up between three to 14 days after being bitten.

Those over the age of 60 are more at risk for serious illness, according to the DCHD. Those with a weakened immune system or certain chronic conditions are also at higher risk.

As of May 18, no human cases of the virus have been reported this year in DuPage County.

Protecting yourself using the 3Rs

The DCHD is advising the public to take precautions against mosquito bites by following the “3Rs” of prevention.

Those are:

Reduce the amount of standing water around your home

Repel mosquitoes by using an insect repellent

Report any stagnant water you note in the area or other concerns to local health authorities

The CDC also advises staying inside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wearing long sleeves and pants if outside.

Keep an eye on the PPI

The DCHD has a Personal Protection Index which it updates every Wednesday, to give residents an idea of the current level of WNV activity in the county.

That scale ranges from 0 to 3, with 3 being the highest level. Health officials said it is currently set to 1: Reduce, Repel, and Report.

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