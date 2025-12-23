DuPage County sheriff advises protection against mail theft, fraud

As holiday gifts continue to make last-minute appearances, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for protecting mail from theft and fraud from the US Postal Inspector’s Office.

Protecting your mail

Following a few extra steps when sending and receiving mail can prevent theft over the next few weeks.

The postal inspectors advised getting your mail as quickly as possible after delivery and avoiding leaving it overnight. Anyone can sign up for informed delivery on the US Postal Service website to receive email notifications for incoming packages.

The postal inspectors also recommended using security envelopes to hide contents and sending mail through the slots at the local post office.

If you are traveling over the holidays, the post office can hold mail until your return upon request.

Protecting your checks

If sending a check by mail, the postal inspector’s office recommended double-checking your checks before sending them to prevent fraud.

Make sure there are no blank lines on the check before sending it, and don’t write any additional personal information on the check, such as Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or credit card information.

Alternatively, several online banking options are available to send checks electronically. Mobile or online banking options can also allow users to check copies of the checks and ensure they haven’t been altered.

Always follow up with the receiver to ensure they got the check.

Make a report

Reports of mail theft or fraud can be filed on the US Postal Inspector’s website.

