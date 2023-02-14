DuPage County Sheriff offers tips on avoiding ruse burglaries

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has released some tips on how to avoid being the victim of a ruse burglary, in light of crime trends within the county in recent years.

What is a ruse burglary?

Ruse burglaries are those in which the offender creates some type of ruse to distract their intended victim, in order to commit a burglary.

Using the ruse of being a legitimate worker, to distract homeowner

Scenarios often involve someone coming to a homeowner’s door, pretending to be a legitimate worker. Roles they play might include a gas company worker, tree trimmer, cable company employee, county inspector, or a government worker.

While the “role player” has the person at the door distracted, another offender (or offenders) will then enter the home, searching it for valuables and cash to take.

“Leaving a note” ruse

Another ruse that police have seen involves a perpetrator coming to a homeowner’s door and asking for a pen and paper, to use to supposedly write a note for a neighbor. The offender then often feigns difficulty in writing the note, requesting to come inside the house. Once in, they will distract the homeowner by asking for help in writing in the note, while another offender (or offenders) rifles through the home in search of valuables.

The sheriff says typical vehicles seen being used in these ruses include pick-up trucks, vans, or SUVs.

How to stay safe from ruse burglaries

The DuPage County Sheriff says there are a few ways to steer clear of being a victim of a ruse burglary.

Be extra alert to anyone wanting to perform home or driveway repairs, or who is looking to gain entry to your home.

Ask for identification, and tell the person to stay outside while you call to get verification from their employer. Any legitimate worker will not mind waiting to be verified.

Call 911 if you see someone entering your yard or a neighbor’s yard. Legitimate workers are used to having to confirm their identities to police to validate that they are allowed access to certain areas.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!