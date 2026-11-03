DuPage County Sheriff’s Office warns against law enforcement caller scams

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has alerted residents to a law enforcement impersonation scam in a news release.

Scam callers impersonating DuPage Sheriff’s Office law enforcement

Scammers are calling residents pretending to be officers from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and asking for money for a family member’s “bond,” GPS ankle monitor or court-ordered classes.

The sheriff’s office said the scam callers can use a fake caller ID showing the Sheriff’s Office or Jail number. The callers may also know accurate personal information.

Sheriff’s office issues reminders for scams

The sheriff’s office reminded residents that if they do not recognize the caller, they should not send money through online payment methods like Cash App or Venmo, or give out any bank information, passwords or verification codes.

Residents should use caution and be suspicious if asked for urgent payments over the phone, or if instructed to remain on the call during the transaction.

How to get help if scammed

The sheriff’s office said when receiving a suspect call, hang up and verify the identity by finding the agency’s number online and calling directly.

In the event money has already been sent, the sheriff’s office recommended residents call their bank or payment service as soon as possible and report the scam to the police.

Stay in the know — sign up for our daily news update!