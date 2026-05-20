DuPage deputy charged with disseminating child sexual abuse material

A deputy with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is facing several charges related to the possession and dissemination of child sexual abuse material, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office announced in a press release Wednesday.

32-year-old Steven Simmons is charged with three counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material involving children under the age of 13, Class X felonies, and one count of disseminating child sexual abuse material, a Class 1 felony.

Former deputy found in possession of child sexual abuse material

He was arrested Tuesday after state investigators and officers with the Lisle Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s office searched his home in Lisle. There, law enforcement said they “discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material,” according to the press release.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office placed the deputy on administrative leave Monday after learning he was under investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Following Simmons’ first court appearance today, he was terminated, the sheriff’s office announced in a separate press release.

Officials say allegations do not reflect sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office condemned Simmons’ alleged activity.

“The alleged conduct by Mr. Simmons is completely contrary to the values and mission of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office,” the press release read.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, who is prosecuting the case with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, also denounced Simmons’ alleged crimes, describing them as “extremely disturbing.”

“Every image of child sexual abuse material represents yet another innocent victim of child abuse, and my office will not hesitate to bring charges against anyone suspected of being involved in this behavior,” said Berlin in the release from the attorney general’s office.

He emphasized that the actions are not a reflection of the county’s law enforcement.

Each of Simmons’ Class X felony charges is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, while the Class 1 felony could result in up to 15 years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on June 15.