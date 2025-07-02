DuPage Forest Preserve seeks partner to revamp, reuse historic Oak Cottage

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking an interested partner to help rehabilitate and find a new use for the historic Oak Cottage, which sits in the Greene Valley Forest Preserve, at 23W171 Hobson Road in Naperville.

What is the Oak Cottage?

The Greek Revival-style farmhouse was built by William Briggs Greene in 1850 and became his family home. An early settler to the area, he made his mark in developing it, setting up the first store and post office in the town, which had become known as Greenville.

His son, William Spencer Greene, would later oversee the expansion of the east wing of the house. Though exact construction dates are not known, there would eventually be five total additions to the original home, as it continued to be passed down to members of the Greene family.

The cottage became part of the forest preserve in 1970 with the acquisition of the surrounding land, with a provision in place that allowed family to remain in the home until their passing.

In 1983, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County took full ownership of the cottage. Since that time, it has fallen into disrepair and is in need of significant rehabilitation. In 2023, it was named as one of the most endangered historic places in Illinois by Landmarks Illinois.

A call for proposals for a new use for the Oak Cottage

Finding a partner to help with the restoration of the Oak Cottage is part of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s master plan.

The district hopes to identify someone who has an idea for a new use for the cottage, who is willing to help restore it, and then maintain it, in line with the mission of the forest preserve district. It’s currently taking proposals from any individuals or organizations who would like to pitch a plan, through a statement of interest.

“The request gives us a chance to connect with partners who share our vision and can bring new life to a piece of DuPage County’s agricultural history,” said Jessica Ortega, manager of strategic plans and initiatives for the district, in a news release. “We’re looking for proposals that will both preserve the home’s historic character and support our broader goals.”

Estimated price tag for what’s needed

The necessary fixes will come with a cost. A recent report found that the building has several structural needs such as strengthening the stairs and east room of the home. Taking on the task will run an estimated $279,000 to $500,000 for adaptive reuse, with an additional $200,000 to $500,000 tacked onto the bill for the work needed at the site, along with utilities.

Information for those interested in submitting a proposal

The full documents from a cultural resource evaluation on the site are available for interested parties to view online, as is the policy of the forest preserve district for managing cultural and historical resources.

Those interested in submitting a proposal can do so from now through October 16.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will hold an optional site visit at Oak Cottage for interested parties on July 16.

Once submissions have been received, the district will first evaluate the proposals, taking a look at what the planned reuse would be, the feasibility and funding, the strategy for preservation, and how the plan aligns with its mission.

In the second phase of the process, selected applicants will be asked to submit more detailed components, including a business plan, architectural and engineering plan, and proof of “financial and organizational support.”

Officials say the goal is for the project to be finished within three years. Interested applicants can contact Jessica Ortega at 630-871-6404 or jortega@dupageforest.org for further instructions.

Image courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

