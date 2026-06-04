DuPage Forest Preserve welcomes new executive director

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has selected Anamari Golf Dorgan as its new executive director.

The district’s board of commissioners passed the appointment in a unanimous vote on Tuesday.

Dorgan hired from previous district position

“I am honored by the board’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to continue working on behalf of our residents, board, and staff in an even broader capacity,” Dorgan said in a news release. “I look forward to building on that strong foundation while helping advance the Forest Preserve District’s mission and long-term priorities for future generations.”

Her role as executive director began immediately following the board’s vote. Dorgan had previously served as the forest preserve district’s director of community engagement since 2017.

In that role, she led initiatives for public outreach, and organization-wide communications and crisis response. She also managed the district’s seven education centers, visitor programs, and resident and media communications.

As executive director, Dorgan will oversee operations and administration and work closely with the board of commissioners.

Previous executive director left mid-May

Dorgan’s appointment to the role follows the departure of former executive director Karie Friling, who left in mid-May to become city manager in Sarasota, Fla.

Board approves of Dorgan

Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard expressed his support for the district’s new leader.

“Anamari has earned the trust and respect of staff, partners, and the community through years of thoughtful leadership and dedication to the District’s mission,” said Hebreard. “We’re excited to see her lead the organization into its next chapter.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!