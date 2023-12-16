DuPage Foundation grants over $600,000 to area not-for-profits

On Thursday, the DuPage Foundation announced it’s recently granted $605,600 to not-for-profits around the DuPage County.

46 different organizations in the areas of education, arts & culture, environment, and animal welfare received funds through the foundation’s Community Needs Grant Program’s Fall 2023 cycle.

Naperville groups selected for funding

Donation amounts ranged from $2,500 to $25,000. Several groups from or involved with Naperville were among the not-for-profits selected, including the Naperville Art League ($11,500) and A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter ($10,000).

“Our Committee’s shared commitment to helping the Foundation deliver impactful, positive change is palpable,” said Roger McDougal, a DuPage Foundation trustee and chair of its Grant Committee. “The diligent work our DuPage County not-for-profits undertake every day is inspiring, and we are grateful to play a role in supporting them.”

Funding from local donors allowed the DuPage Foundation to increase their total donation amount by 64 percent.

“We are always energized by the potential for each funded project to make a meaningful difference for our residents and community,” said Barb Szczepaniak, Foundation vice president for programs. “These grants represent commitments to fuel innovation, foster collaboration, and drive sustainable progress.”

Next year, the DuPage Foundation’s Community Needs Grant Program will be renamed “Community Impact.”

