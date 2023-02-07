DuPagePads CEO, Naperville nurse joining Democratic lawmakers for State of the Union

A retired Naperville nurse and the president of a DuPage County nonprofit will be among the guests at Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

Casten’s choice

U.S. Representative Sean Casten (IL-06) has chosen DuPagePads President and CEO April Redzic as his guest. Redzic has been working for Chicagoland nonprofits in the housing sphere for more than 20 years, taking the reins at DuPagePads in July 2020.

“We have been blessed to be able to make a big impact in the lives of the people we’re serving over the past year,” said Redzic. “And it’s really an honor to be invited by Representative Casten to highlight our work.”

For 35 years, DuPagePads has served the county with year-round programs to shelter and feed homeless individuals and families, connecting them to case management and additional resources to address the underlying cause of their homelessness.

“I’m so grateful for our county and our federal support that helped to make this possible,” said Redzic. “And I’m really honored to be able to talk about our work on a national platform right now.”

Casten said he was honored to have Redzic as his guest.

“No Illinoisan should be unhoused and I’m inspired by the work done by DuPage Pads under the leadership of April Redzic,” said Casten in a press release. “Their advocacy and support of the individuals they house make an incredible difference in our community.”

Underwood’s choice

U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14) chose Naperville nurse Cindy Mundell as her guest for the State of the Union. Mundell is a Cardiac ICU Nurse who retired after more than three decades on the job.

“I’m just so thrilled to be joining Rep. Underwood at the State of the Union Address in Washington this Tuesday to hear from President Biden about the progress we have made and the work we do to defend the values and programs we hold so dear,” said Mundell in a press release.

Underwood said she could “not be more honored to welcome Cindy to the Capitol this Tuesday.”

“People like Cindy represent the very best in our community in northern Illinois,” said Underwood. “A dedicated cardiac nurse with more than 36 years of service, Cindy is the definition of a helper.”

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, February 7 at 8 p.m.CST

