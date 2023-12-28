E-cigarette smoking to be banned in public indoor spaces in Illinois

E-cigarette usage will be prohibited in public indoor spaces in Illinois starting on Jan 1.

The new state law, Bill HB1540, was signed by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this year to amend the Smoke-Free Illinois Act from 2008.

What is the new law?

The new law adds electronic cigarettes to the list of items already banned for public indoor use under the Smoke-Free Illinois Act like cigarettes, cigars, and hookahs.

HB1540 defines electronic cigarettes as “any product containing or delivering nicotine or any other substance intended for human consumption that can be used by a person in any manner for the purpose of inhaling vapor or aerosol from the product.” This includes vape pens and any other electronic smoking device under that description.

The bill also prohibits e-cigarette usage in Illinois within 15 feet of public entrances.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” stated the Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a press release. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction.”

