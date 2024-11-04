Early morning fire at Naperville home causes $50K in damages

An early morning fire on Saturday caused approximately $50,000 in damages.

Fire under control within 15 minutes

The Naperville Fire Department received a call about a fire at a residential structure in the 900 block of North Webster Street just after 5:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, fire crews found visible smoke and blaze from the roof and rear of the building. Firefighters confirmed no residents were inside the home, and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Officials say fire crews “overhauled” the operation to ensure the fire did not spread to surrounding structures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No one was injured.

