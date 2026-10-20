Early voting expands in Will, DuPage counties

Early voting expanded Monday, October 19, in both DuPage and Will counties, with more locations opened up for voters to cast their ballots.

DuPage County offers 24 locations

Voting in DuPage County is now available at 24 locations. Here in Naperville, that includes the Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle St.

Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

25 locations for Will County voters

Voters in Will County may also cast their ballots at the Naperville Municipal Center, as well as 25 other locations throughout the county. A second Naperville option is the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Road.

Hours are as follows:

Oct. 19 – Oct. 23: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to noon

Oct. 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Oct. 30: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 2: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One-stop shop for election information

Find out who’s on the Nov. 3 ballot on NCTV17’s Illinois General Election webpage.

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