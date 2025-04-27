Edward Foundation awards $20k in scholarships to student volunteers

The Edward Foundation has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to 10 Endeavor Health Edward Hospital student volunteers who attend area high schools.

Student volunteers are tasked with greeting visitors, delivering flowers, transporting patients, and assisting behind the scenes.

List of scholarship recipients

The following students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from the foundation:

Katherine Andersen, Naperville Central High School

Gayathri Balaji, Metea Valley High School

Adam Borbely, Naperville Central High School

Cynthia Carlos, Plainfield North High School

Vaitheswaran Gopiram, Naperville North High School

Huda Jaleel, Plainfield North High School

Yunus Khan, Plainfield North High School

Yagnesh Lokesh, Waubonsie Valley High School

Sufiyah Siddique, Naperville North High School

Vrinda Tadepalli, Metea Valley High School

For students to be eligible for the scholarships, they must be high school seniors, have a minimum of 100 service hours at Edward Hospital, maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale, demonstrate leadership qualities, and maintain excellent conduct and attitude in representing Edward Hospital.

About the Edward Foundation

The Edward Foundation was established in 1990 and has raised more than $61 million to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, purchase diagnostic and treatment technology, and help provide high-quality care.

Photo courtesy: Endeavor Health

(Front row l to r, Huda Jaleel, Katherine Andersen, Vrinda Tadepalli, Gayathri Bajali and Sufiyah Siddiqui)

(Back row l to r, Hanh Nguyen, supervisor, volunteer services, Edward Hospital; Louis Sands, President, Edward Foundation Board; Adam Borbely; Vaitheswaran Gopiram; Cynthia Carlos; Yunus Khan; Yagnesh Lokesh; Yvette Saba, President, Edward Hospital)

