Edward Foundation awards $20k in scholarships to student volunteers

The Edward Foundation has awarded $20,000 in scholarships to 10 Endeavor Health Edward Hospital student volunteers who attend area high schools.
Student volunteers are tasked with greeting visitors, delivering flowers, transporting patients, and assisting behind the scenes.
List of scholarship recipients
The following students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship from the foundation:
- Katherine Andersen, Naperville Central High School
- Gayathri Balaji, Metea Valley High School
- Adam Borbely, Naperville Central High School
- Cynthia Carlos, Plainfield North High School
- Vaitheswaran Gopiram, Naperville North High School
- Huda Jaleel, Plainfield North High School
- Yunus Khan, Plainfield North High School
- Yagnesh Lokesh, Waubonsie Valley High School
- Sufiyah Siddique, Naperville North High School
- Vrinda Tadepalli, Metea Valley High School
For students to be eligible for the scholarships, they must be high school seniors, have a minimum of 100 service hours at Edward Hospital, maintain at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale, demonstrate leadership qualities, and maintain excellent conduct and attitude in representing Edward Hospital.
About the Edward Foundation
The Edward Foundation was established in 1990 and has raised more than $61 million to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, purchase diagnostic and treatment technology, and help provide high-quality care.
Photo courtesy: Endeavor Health
(Front row l to r, Huda Jaleel, Katherine Andersen, Vrinda Tadepalli, Gayathri Bajali and Sufiyah Siddiqui)
(Back row l to r, Hanh Nguyen, supervisor, volunteer services, Edward Hospital; Louis Sands, President, Edward Foundation Board; Adam Borbely; Vaitheswaran Gopiram; Cynthia Carlos; Yunus Khan; Yagnesh Lokesh; Yvette Saba, President, Edward Hospital)
