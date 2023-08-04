Effin Egg opens in downtown Naperville

There’s a new breakfast restaurant in downtown Naperville whose name is a bit of a crack-up.

Effin Egg opened up shop last week at 22 E. Chicago Avenue in the River District. The all day breakfast franchise is known for its breakfast sandwiches – but also offers eggstras like tacos, burritos, bowls, and breakfast standards: pancakes and waffles.

Robert and Jill Watson are the owners of Naperville’s newest breakfast spot. The long-time Naperville residents first tried Effin Egg in Florida and knew they needed to bring the chain to Naperville.

“Who doesn’t love breakfast sandwiches?” said Robert Watson. “We’ve had a pretty good response so far with the customers. We’re kind of kicking the wheels right now and tweaking things and trying to move forward to make sure that our customers have a great experience and great food.”

The Naperville location is one of seven throughout the country. Effin Egg is planning two new Illinois locations soon, with one in Northbrook, and another in Lansing.

From cupcakes to breakfast sandwiches

This isn’t the Watson’s first experience in Naperville’s culinary scene, as they own the two Area51 bakeries in the city.

“We actually met in Baghdad, worked overseas for like 10 years, came back and started the cupcake shop and now we’re on to Effin Egg. It’s great working with my wife. If you can spend all day with the person that you love, and you get along, you can’t go wrong.”

Robert and Jill were excited to begin selling breakfast food.

“You can’t get a good breakfast sandwich anywhere,” said Watson. “It’s all going in the oven for a minute pre-made. It’s all fresh here. We make all the sauces and everything. It’s love and care put into the product.”

