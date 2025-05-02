Eight Naperville-area notables set to shine in Dancing with the Celebrities

Eight local celebrities are getting ready to put on their dancing shoes to prepare to take part in this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities.

The annual event, hosted by the Career & Networking Center, will take place this year on September 18 at 5:30 p.m. at The Matrix Club.

Lineup for this year’s Dancing with the Celebrities

This year’s roster was revealed Thursday night at a Comedy Night for Careers event at Go Brewing.

Naperville-area celebs taking the dance floor this year will be:

Ross Berkley, president of Naperville Unit Education Association, District 203

Kristen Frederick, fashion show producer

Chris Grano, realtor with Keller Williams Infinity

Nathan Lara, director of senior solutions for Independence Village of Naperville

Carrie Provenzale, CEO of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Heather Queen, board president of Young Naperville Singers

Adam Ratner, co-founder and co-owner of Grow Wellness Group

Carolina Zavala, business development manager for Zavala Country Financial

Dancing for a career-driving cause

This year’s event will be hosted by Danielle Tufano and Karyn Charvat. Proceeds will benefit the Career & Networking Center, helping in the nonprofit’s mission to support job seekers.

“The community’s support of this event helps us provide critical services to those facing career challenges,” said Kim White, Executive Director of the Career & Networking Center. “Every ticket sold and every dancer cheered on translates into more coaching sessions, more training opportunities, and more hope for our clients.”

Tickets for the event go on sale July 1.

Photo courtesy: Career & Networking Center

