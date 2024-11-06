Election Day 2024 results for Naperville-area voters

Election Day has come to a close, and for many races in which Naperville-area voters cast ballots, initial numbers left some too close to officially call.

Federal Races

One set of races with clear winners was the three U.S. House Congressional District seats in which Naperville voters had a stake.

6th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Sean Casten is the projected winner, landing a fourth term.

11th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Bill Foster is the projected winner, landing a seventh term.

14th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood is the projected winner, landing a fourth term.

State Races: Illinois Representative

Naperville voters weighed in on five different Illinois House races. In two, candidates ran unopposed; in one, there was a clear winner; and in two others, the numbers remained tight in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

41st District: Incumbent Democrat Janet Yang Rohr secured her third term in the 41st District, having run unopposed.

47th District: Incumbent Republican Amy Grant holds just a 500-vote lead over Democratic challenger Jackie Williamson, with 99% of votes counted.

81st District: Incumbent Democrat Anne Stava-Murray is the projected winner for the State House District 81 seat.

84th District: Incumbent Democrat Stefanie Kifowit keeps her 84th District seat, running unopposed.

97th District: Incumbent Democrat Harry Benton is 1,510 votes ahead of Republican Gabby Shanahan, with 82% of votes counted.

State Races: Illinois Senator

For State Senate races, the incumbents seemed to have the upper hand.

25th District: Incumbent Democrat Karina Villa is the projected winner for the State Senate District 25 seat.

43rd District: Incumbent Democrat Rachel Ventura is the projected winner for the State Senate District 43 seat.

49th District: Incumbent Democrat Meg Loughran Cappel holds a 9,407 vote lead over Republican challenger Katie Deane-Schlottman.

County Races: DuPage

Two of the DuPage County races had candidates less than 6,000 votes apart into the early morning hours, while in others, clear victors seemed to have emerged.

State’s Attorney: Incumbent Republican Robert “Bob” Berlin will remain the DuPage County State’s Attorney for another term, having run unopposed.

Circuit Court Clerk: Incumbent Democrat Candice Adams appeared to have bested Republican challenger Jeremy “Jaye” Wang with a more than 29,000 vote lead with 100% of precincts reporting.

County Auditor: Incumbent Democrat William “Bill” White had an edge over Republican challenger Bob Grogan, with a 2,715 vote lead, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Coroner: Democrat Judith Lukas held a 5,388 vote lead over incumbent Republican Richard Jorgensen with 100% of precincts reporting.

Recorder: Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Chaplin looked to be heading for a win against Republican challenger Nicole Prater, with a more than 24,000 vote lead, with 100% of precincts reporting.

DuPage County Board

For the two DuPage County Board seats Naperville voters cast ballots in this election, one appeared to see an incumbent unseated.

District 3 seat: Incumbent Democrat Lucy Chang Evans led Republican challenger Baron Leacock by 2,702 votes with 100% of precincts reporting.

District 5 seat: Democrat Saba Haider had an edge over Republican incumbent Patricia “Patty” Gustin, holding an 8,421 vote lead with 100% of precincts reporting

County Races: Will

In the Will County races, incumbents appeared to have held on to their spots, judging by initial election returns.

Chief Executive Officer: Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant had a nearly 7,300 vote lead over Republican opponent Charles “Chuck” Maher, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Circuit Clerk: Incumbent Democrat Andrea Lynn Chasteen led Republican challenger Diane Harris by 2,622 votes with 100% of precincts reporting.

Coroner: Incumbent Democrat Laurie Summers holds the lead over Republican opponent Robert Enright by 12,083 votes, with 100% of precincts reporting.

County Auditor: Incumbent Democrat Kevin “Duffy” Blackburn seemed to hang on to his post with a 5,463 vote lead over Republican challenger James Robert Buiter, with 100% of precincts reporting.

County Clerk: Republican Annette Parker holds the lead over Democratic opponent Michelle Stiff, ahead by 3,661 votes with 100% of precincts reporting.

Recorder of Deeds: Incumbent Democrat Karen Stukel appeared to have secured a win over Republican challenger Raquel Mitchell, with a 15,711 vote lead with all precincts reporting.

State’s Attorney: Incumbent Democrat James Glasgow remains in office for another term as Will County State’s Attorney, running unopposed.

Will County Board

A newcomer appears to have claimed one of the two District 10 county board seats, pushing out one of the incumbents.

District 10: Democrat Kelly Hickey looks to have landed one of the two District 10 county board seats, with incumbent Republican Julie Berkowicz winning the other. Democratic incumbent Meta Mueller was 2,206 votes behind Berkowicz.

Referendums

State of Illinois

Illinois voters had three referendums to vote on. Here’s how the majority fell on each.

When asked whether candidates should be subject to civil lawsuits if they interfere with election workers, the majority voted yes.

When asked if the Illinois Constitution should be amended to add a new 3% income tax on income greater than $1 million to raise money for property tax relief, the majority voted yes.

When asked if Illinois health insurance plans should be required to cover medically assisted reproductive treatments, the majority voted yes.

Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

DuPage County voters were asked if they would agree to a property tax rate increase to help provide additional funding to the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. The majority, 271,163 voters, said yes, with the measure appearing to pass.

Indian Prairie School District 204

Voters were asked if they would allow Indian Prairie School District 204 to continue taxing at the same rate once a prior loan to build Metea Valley High School is fully repaid by the end of 2026. That would allow the district to take on $420 million in new debt to fund safety, security, and infrastructure needs. The majority of DuPage and Will county voters said yes, with the proposal appearing to pass.

All election results are currently unofficial, with some provisional ballots and vote by mail ballots yet to be counted. Results will be official after canvassing on Tuesday, November 26.

