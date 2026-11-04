Election Day 2026 results for Naperville-area voters

Election Day has come to a close, with the unofficial results reflecting a strong showing by both Democrats and incumbents in races for Naperville-area voters.

Federal Races

The three U.S. House Congressional District seats in which Naperville voters had a stake were all called early for Democrats by multiple sources.

6th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Sean Casten is the projected winner, landing a fifth term.

11th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Bill Foster is the projected winner, landing an eighth consecutive term.

14th Congressional District: Incumbent Democrat Lauren Underwood is the projected winner, landing a fifth term.

State Races: Illinois Representative

Naperville voters weighed in on eight different Illinois House races. Democrats swept all of the seats, with many incumbents staying in place, according to calls made by the Associated Press.

41st District: Incumbent Democrat Janet Yang Rohr is projected to win her fourth term in the 41st District.

47th District: Democrat Erica Bray-Parker is the projected winner for the State House District 47 seat.

49th District: Incumbent Democrat Maura Hirschauer is the projected winner for the State House District 49 seat for her fourth term.

81st District: Incumbent Democrat Anne Stava is the projected winner for the State House District 81 seat for her fourth term.

84th District: Democrat Saba Haider is the projected winner for the State House District 84 seat.

85th District: Incumbent Democrat Dagmara “Dee” Avelar is projected to keep her 85th District seat for her fourth term.

97th District: Incumbent Democrat Jessica Dixon Heitman is the projected winner for the State House District 97 seat.

98th District: Incumbent Democrat Natalie Manley is the projected winner for the State House District 98 seat for her fifth term.

State Races: Illinois Senator

For State Senate races, Democrats had another strong performance.

21st District: Incumbent Democrat Laura Ellman is the projected winner for the State Senate District 21 seat for her fifth term per AP.

24th District: Democrat Ben McAdams is the projected winner for the State Senate District 24 seat per AP.

42nd District: Democrat Jared Ploger is the projected winner for the State Senate District 42 seat per AP.

County Races: DuPage

Democrats also dominated DuPage County races, while some related to the forest preserve may take more time to determine.

County Clerk: Democrat Paula Deacon Garcia is the projected winner for the DuPage County Clerk’s office.

County Sheriff: Democrat Peter Joseph Coolidge is the projected winner for the DuPage County Sheriff’s office per AP.

County Treasurer: Democrat Yeena Yoo is the projected winner for the DuPage County Treasurer office per AP.

Forest Preserve President: Though the race hadn’t officially been called at the time of this post, Democrat Daniel Hebreard had more than 81,000 votes than his opponent, Republican Carl Schultz, in the race for DuPage County Forest Preserve President.

Forest Preserve Commissioner District 5: At the time of this post, Democrat Barbara A. O’Meara was in the lead with 19,829 votes over Republican Michael Farmer in the race for DuPage County Forest Preserve Commissioner – District 5. The race has not been officially called.

Regional Superintendent of Schools: At the time of this post, the race for DuPage Regional Superintendent of Schools was led by Democrat Rebecca Gamboa with 69,752 votes over Republican Amber M. Quirk. The race has not officially been called.

DuPage County Board

For the DuPage County Board seats Naperville voters cast ballots in this election, the chairperson race was clear on election night, but others may take more time to call.

County Board Chairperson: Incumbent Democrat Deb Conroy is the projected winner for the DuPage County Board Chairperson race per AP.

District 3 seat (2-year term): At the time of this post, the race for DuPage County Board Member – District 3 (2-year term) was led by Democrat Ericka Polanco-Webb with 10,133 votes over Republican Brian J. Krajewski. The race has not officially been called.



District 3 seat (4-year term): At the time of this post, the race for DuPage County Board Member – District 3 (4-year term) was led by Democrat Marcus King with 7,901 votes over Republican Kari Galassi. The race has not officially been called.

District 5 seat (2-year term): At the time of this post, the race for DuPage County Board Member – District 5 (2-year term) was led by Democrat Dawn DeSart with 19,519 votes over Republican Daniel Alejandro Lomeli. The race has not officially been called.

District 5 seat (4-year term): At the time of this post, the race for DuPage County Board Member – District 5 (4-year term) was led by Democrat Ian Holzhauer with 19,908 votes over Republican Chris Jacks. The race has not officially been called.

County Races: Will

In the Will County races, Democrats continued to have the upper hand, although more time is needed to call the Regional Superintendent of Schools.

County Clerk: Democrat Michelle Stiff is the projected winner for Will County Clerk per AP.

County Sheriff: Democrat Patrick Jones is the projected winner for the Will County Sheriff’s office per AP.

County Treasurer: Democrat Tim Brophy is the projected winner for Will County Treasurer per AP.

Regional Superintendent of Schools: At the time of this post, Democrat Theresa Rouse was in the lead with 26,446 votes over Republican Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff in the race for DuPage County Regional Superintendent of Schools. The race has not been officially called.

Will County Board

Democrats new and incumbent also had wins on the Will County Board.

District 9: Incumbent Democrat Destinee Ortiz and newcomer Democrat Alex Zapien have won seats on the Will County Board in District 9 per WGN.

District 11: Incumbent Democrat Jacqueline L. Traynere and newcomer Democrat Sheldon L. Watts have won seats on the Will County Board in District 11 per WGN.

All election results are currently unofficial, with some provisional ballots and vote-by-mail ballots yet to be counted. Results will be official after canvassing no later than Tuesday, November 24.

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