Elmhurst police recover body of missing Naperville man from quarry

The Elmhurst Police Department announced Monday that it has recovered the body of a missing Naperville man after a nearly week-long search.

The department said in a news release that public safety personnel found the body of 28-year-old Gabriel De Sagun on Sunday in the water of Elmhurst’s east quarry, by using a drone.

The DuPage County Coroner’s Office made the identification.

De Sagun missing since July 20

De Sagun had been reported missing on July 20. A family member said they had dropped him off at a parking lot on West Avenue in Elmhurst to get his car that afternoon.

The family called police shortly after 7:30 p.m. that same day after he failed to return to his home. He was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on West Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets in Elmhurst, walking alone. His car was found in a nearby townhome parking lot.

Multiple search tactics employed to try to find De Sagun

Elmhurst police and fire personnel, along with other public safety units, had been searching for him since. Daily drone flights had been part of those efforts, along with boats, sonar, and K-9 crews.

“On behalf of the Elmhurst Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to Gabriel’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Police Chief Mike McLean said in a news release. “While this is not the outcome anyone hoped for, we are grateful for the efforts of the first responders and community volunteers who dedicated countless hours to this search.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

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