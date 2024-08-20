Endeavor Health partners with West Suburban Community Pantry on a food order kiosk

Endeavor Health has partnered with the West Suburban Community Pantry (WSCP) on a food order kiosk to promote wellness and connect residents to healthy food options.

The new device is at the Health Center & Walk-in Clinic at the Woodridge Endeavor Health at 3329 75th St.

A new kiosk for Endeavor Health patients and community members

The WSCP Food Order Kiosk allows patients and community residents to make online orders via the WSCP’s web-based portal at no cost, according to a news release from Endeavor Health.

Users will have access to over 150 items on the website and can choose to either pick up their order at the Woodridge pantry or have it delivered to their home. Kiosk users will also be offered other pantry resources like special programs, classes, and referrals.

In its fiscal year 2023, the West Suburban Community Pantry served 2.8 million pounds of food to over 110,000 individuals, according to its website.

“We are proud to be partnering with local healthcare and social service organizations to improve the quality of life for area residents. These kiosks are just one way that West Suburban Community Pantry is breaking down barriers to food as we work to end hunger in our communities,” said Suzanne Armato, CEO of the West Suburban Community Pantry.

The WSCP gets 150k in funding

Endeavor Health has also awarded more than $150,000 to the pantry via its Community Investment Fund (CIF) to address food insecurity in the community.

Through its CIF, Endeavor Health has awarded over $20 million to 47 local partners to invest in the health needs of the community.

Naperville partners in 2024 include 360 Youth Services, the Alive Center, Indian Prairie School District 204, Kids Matter, Loaves & Fishes Community Services, Haymarket Center, NAMI DuPage, and the Naperville Education Foundation.

“The work that we are doing with West Suburban Community Pantry and other organizations for access to healthier foods has been a critical part of our journey to positively influence Social Determinants of Health, those non-medical factors that impact the health of our community,” said Joe Dant, the System Chief Growth Officer of Endeavor Health.

Photo Courtesy: Endeavor Health

