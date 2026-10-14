Endeavor Health, Rush announce plans to merge

Endeavor Health and Rush University System for Health announced on Wednesday their plans to merge, according to a joint press release.

Moving forward as Rush in early 2027

Intending to operate under the Rush name, the joined health system will become the largest in the Chicago area.

Together, the health systems have 12 award-winning, Magnet-recognized hospitals, as well as over 400 care sites. With the merger, they’ll serve more than 2 million patients annually in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, and employ more than 46,000 employees and clinicians.

The transaction is expected to close in early 2027.

Gerald “J.P.” Gallagher, president and CEO of Endeavor Health, said the merger will bring benefits for patients and communities.

“Together, Rush and Endeavor Health have an opportunity to create a stronger, more connected health system that sets a new standard for how care is delivered and experienced across our communities,” said Gallagher in the news release.

Expanding work in Chicago area

Endeavor Health has made a $1 billion incremental investment in the merger to advance research, academics, community impact and care. A portion of the investment will also fund partnerships to create infrastructure that will support social determinants of health and the underserved.

Dr. Omar Lateef, President and CEO of Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center, said the merger will allow Rush to expand on the work it’s currently doing.

“As a unified system, we will expand upon the work Rush has done on the West Side of Chicago to strengthen our impact in communities across the region to ensure more patients benefit from the expertise, innovation and compassion that define us,” said Lateef.

Led by Endeavor and Rush representatives

Once combined, Gallagher will be named president and CEO of the newly unified health system. Lateef will remain in his role until the merger is complete, after which he will then take the position of CEO emeritus and strategic advisor to the CEO.

The unified system will also appoint a 20-person board with equal representation from Endeavor and Rush, led by a chair from Rush.

“Our teams know how to keep people healthy, and our vision for true community health expands access to quality care, reduces life expectancy gaps and achieves measurable progress in advancing health and well-being across the region,” Gallagher said. “We take seriously our responsibility to every community, patient and team member who interacts with our system, and we are committed to doing our very best for everyone we serve.”

Featured images courtesy: Rush/Endeavor Health

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