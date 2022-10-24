Expanded Early Voting Starts In Will And DuPage Counties

Expanded early voting started today in Will and DuPage counties.

DuPage County Locations

In DuPage County, there are now 22 different locations where residents can cast their ballots. That’s double the amount of spots offered in 2018.

“Early Voting was the most popular choice of voters in the 2020 General Election in the county. We’re ready for voters,” DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said in a press release. “We’re providing optimum voter access in DuPage, including Vote-by-Mail, Permanent Vote-by-Mail, more Early Voting locations, and 269 polling places on Election Day, Nov. 8.”

Those voting in DuPage County are also able to choose any one of those locations for casting their ballot, thanks to the county’s “Vote Anywhere” program. And this time around, ballots in DuPage County will be 100 percent paper.

Will County Locations

Will County is offering 26 different early voting locations. Expanded evening and weekend hours at several locations will begin this weekend and next week.

“My goal is to provide registered voters with as many options as possible to cast their ballot,” Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry said in a press release. “I increased the number of Early Voting locations to include communities that may be underserved and to provide additional options that may reduce voting lines in high-traffic regions where Early Voting is extremely popular.”

New additions to Will County include the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, the Louis Sherman Community Center in Steger, the Spanish Community Center in Joliet, and the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch.

More Information On Early Voting

A full list of voting locations and hours can be found on each county clerk’s website.

The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!