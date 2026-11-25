Before residents purchase their Christmas trees or seasonal greenery this year, experts at The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic are sharing tips for selecting and maintaining these decorative plants.

“A thoughtfully chosen tree given a constant water supply can last all through the season, as well as other festive greenery with proper placement and care,” said Arboretum Plant Clinic Manager Michael Jesiolowski.

Selecting a Christmas tree

Fraser fir, balsam fir, concolor fir, and Scots pine are the most common types of Christmas tree sold in the Chicago area.

The clinic recommends picking a species of tree that best suits an individual or family’s aesthetic and practical needs. From fragrance and branch density to how quickly a tree dries out, each species is different.

Keeping trees hydrated

The arboretum shared that fresh trees – cut at or close to the time of purchase – tend to last longer than those which were cut down days or weeks prior. Buyers can test for freshness by brushing a hand over a branch. If many needles drop or feel stiff, the tree is likely drying out.

Once a tree has been selected, experts also recommend checking its fit with your tree stand on-site to avoid purchasing one that is too large. Whittling down a tree trunk can damage water vessels under the bark.

If a tree has been cut more than an hour prior to its purchase, buyers can saw about an inch off of the bottom of its trunk to help the tree better absorb water.

Trees should be kept away from sources of heat like fireplaces, vents, radiators or even sunny windows to avoid drying them out. The clinic said LED lights are optimal for decorating as they run cooler and are more energy efficient than incandescent lights.

Finally, experts recommend checking the water levels in your tree stand twice a day and add water as needed. Levels should not fall below the bottom of the trunk.

If a tree starts shedding many needles at once or its branches feel brittle, the clinic said it should be removed from the home to avoid a fire hazard.

Caring for other evergreen decor

Evergreen decor like wreaths and garlands should be cared for in the same manner as trees, including their placement and consistent watering.

Moisture-sealing sprays can help keep handmade wreaths from drying out and maintain their color.

Selecting holiday flowers

Flowering plants, like Thanksgiving or Christmas cactus, should be purchased just as they are beginning to flower, for longevity.

Common holiday flowers, like poinsettias, amaryllis, cyclamen and holiday cactus all require specific light, temperature and watering conditions to flourish. The Plant Clinic has a full list of guidelines for each plant on its website.

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