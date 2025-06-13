Facade enhancements underway on two Jefferson Avenue buildings

Construction is underway on Jefferson Avenue as part of facade enhancements at 19-27 W. Jefferson Ave.

“We’re doing a full exterior renovation and upgrading some of the building systems, the infrastructure of the building, like the roof, heating, and ventilation,” said Sam Rubin, manager of Naperville Jefferson, LLC.

Two buildings receiving new facades on Jefferson Avenue

Both the one-story and two-story buildings will get new windows, doors, storefronts, and roofs.

The two-story building houses Adagio Teas, Francesca’s, Studio 25 Naperville, Realm Hair Collective, Renovo Financial, and soon, Le Macaron.

Tasting deVine Cellars is located in the one-story building, with Alo Yoga expected to join later this year. The exterior facade of that building will be raised by about four feet.

All the existing businesses are still open during construction. All but one of the spaces are currently leased.

“These are older buildings, and they have a lot of history to them. We’re trying to keep them and bring them up to today’s standards, and newer tenants, like Alo Yoga, also need more space,” said Rubin.

Rubin added that the facade work is expected to be completed in August.

Plans for enhancements at the back of the buildings

Naperville Jefferson, LLC also plans to enhance the back of the buildings with a central pedestrian brick walkway near the parking lot. It will include a patio area, benches, north elevation signage opportunities, secondary entrances, and new landscaping.

“We want to add that amenity to the project. A place where people could sit and have a coffee, or people who have an office upstairs could come down and take a call,” said Rubin.

The group is waiting to see if bids come in within budget before moving forward with the back portion of the project.

