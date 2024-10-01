Facility dog joins DuPage State’s Attorney’s team to help traumatized youth

There’s a new member of the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office who’s sure to be a “pawsitive” presence on the job.

“Crew” is a twenty-month-old Labrador retriever who comes to the state’s attorney’s office from the group Duo Dogs, Inc. The national nonprofit trains and connects dogs to people to enact positive change, whether through helping those with physical challenges or emotional needs.

Crew trained to help youth who’ve experienced trauma

In this case, Crew, a specially trained facility dog, will be primarily tasked with helping some younger members of the county who have experienced hardship.

“We are all very excited and grateful to welcome Crew to our team,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin in a news release. “While I’m sure Crew will be eager to assist wherever necessary, his main objective will be to provide comfort, compassion and companionship to children as they turn to the Children’s Advocacy Center for protection and justice.”

Crew will be working with trained handlers in the state’s attorney’s office to attend to the needs of children who’ve gone through severe trauma.

“I am 100% committed to lessening the trauma experienced by child victims and witnesses to violent crime as they find themselves, through no fault of their own, thrust into the scary and intimidating world of the criminal justice system,” Berlin said. “I am confident that Crew will prove to be an extraordinary ambassador of our office and provide the love, comfort and support necessary to help ease the stress and provide a calming presence to children and their families under extremely traumatic and emotionally draining circumstances.”

Facility dog a positive presence throughout the office

Berlin noted that just having Crew around the office each day would bring a boost to morale and help staff “in coping with the daily stresses and pressures associated with promoting public safety and achieving our mission of seeking justice for the people of DuPage County.”

Crew officially sworn in on Monday

Crew was officially sworn in by DuPage County Clerk of the Circuit Court Candice Adams, who administered his oath of office at a ceremony on Monday afternoon. Afterwards, his fellow co-workers got a chance to say hello and welcome him to the team.

Photos courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

