Facility Improvements Done at District 204 Schools

Air conditioning updates, roof improvements, and parking lot repaving were among some of the facility improvements discussed at last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education Meeting.

The district had $10.5 million worth of capital improvements that went into summer 2022 projects.

Air Conditioning

One of the biggest talking points was the last phase of adding air conditioning to elementary schools. The plan is to add roof top units to 19 schools for the final step of cooling the Library Media Centers (LMCs) at each. LMCs at 14 of those schools will be fully air conditioned by the end of January 2023, with the remaining five to be done in the summer of 2023. In addition, the installation of doors on the first floors of 18 schools to confine the air conditioning to the LMCs will also be added.

Masonry and Roofing Improvements

Masonry and roofing improvements were completed over the summer at some district schools. Masonry issues at four elementary schools and the Prairie Children Preschool were worked on. Complete tuckpointing was completed at one middle school and the roofing was redone at two schools.

Parking Lot and Hardscape Improvements

The parking lots and drive lanes were repaved at Still and Fischer Middle School, Cowlishaw Elementary School, and Prairie Preschool.

High School FACS Rooms

FACS rooms were remodeled and expanded at both Metea Valley and Waubonsie Valley high schools. Some of the changes include teacher stations with improved visibility, larger pantries for increased storage, and more collaborative/interactive designs.

High School Athletic Area Improvements

The last area of improvements discussed are for athletic areas. At Waubonsie Valley High School the track was resurfaced and repainted. There is also a newly constructed coverable long jump landing pit to improve safety and versatility of space. At Neuqua Valley High School there was a complete rebuild of six tennis courts and fencing was repaired and replaced around the school. At Metea Valley High School 12 courts were repaired, resurfaced, and repainted. Additionally, a new tennis storage building was built, and fencing was repaired and replaced.

For summer of 2023 the district has $20 million available for elementary school playground replacements, paving, roofing, flooring, and HVAC updates.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

Photo Courtesy: Indian Prairie School District 204

